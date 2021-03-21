UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Takes Steps To Recover Rs8375 Million From Various Departments

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:50 PM

PR takes steps to recover Rs8375 million from various departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) was making all out efforts to recover the outstanding amount of Rs8375million payable by the departments of the Federal and provincial governments on account of using its different services.

The federal departments had to pay an amount of Rs709.084 million, provincial departments Rs1980.217 million and autonomous and private bodies Rs5685.736 million, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

On the directives of Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, he said the Ministry of Railways has approached the federal and provincial departments for recovering the outstanding amount.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 439.8 acres precious land worth billion of rupees from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operation across the country during the last two and half years.

The official said the encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railway police and district administrations.

Giving details, he said the department retrieved 230.

33 acres land in Punjab, 115.92 acres from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81.81 acres from Sindh and 11.74 acres from Balochistan.

The official said that out of the total land, 66.687acres were commercial, 285.9 acres were residential and 87.213 acres were the agricultural land of the Pakistan Railways.

He said the government was taking several steps to retrieve encroached land from the land grabbers including detailed survey was being carried out to identify the encroached land, occupied by the individuals and under illegal occupation of various government departments.

The official said the campaign was being monitored by the Divisional Superintendents, Headquarters office and Ministry of Railways.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and joint procedure order have been issued since for strict implementation of this policy, the official added.

He said that First Information Reports (FIRs) were being lodged and cases were registered and sent to Pakistan Railways Judicial Magistrates for expeditious trial.

/778

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab All From Government Billion Million Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

36 minutes ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

36 minutes ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

2 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

2 hours ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.