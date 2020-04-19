PR taking measures to prevent accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) was taking several measures to prevent accidents in future including up-gradation of 550 vulnerable unmanned level crossings in collaboration with the respective provincial governments.

"Pakistan Railways was going to revamp and upgrade the existing railway infrastructure through Main Line-I Project of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would transform the overall organization and ensure safety of the travelling public", an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the Directorate of Public Relations has circulated different video messages over social media for the awareness and information of general public regarding crossing the railway crossings in a safe way.

The official said the conversion of old age kerosene oil based signals with LED's on main line, which have better visibility. Training and refresher courses were being conducted regularly at the Pakistan Railway academy Lahore.

He said that regular inspections in accordance with prescribed standards and quota were conducted by the officers and officials of Pakistan Railways to maintain safety standards. This process was being constantly monitored at appropriate levels.

Special bulletins and instructions were issued regularly for guidance of staff. Cameras were being installed inside locomotives for inspections of officers and staff, he said.

\778