UrduPoint.com

PR To Adopt Zero Tolerance Policy Against Ticket-less Passengers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:39 PM

PR to adopt zero tolerance policy against ticket-less passengers

Pakistan Railways (PR), Rawalpindi Division has decided to adopt zero tolerance policy against those travel in trains without tickets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR), Rawalpindi Division has decided to adopt zero tolerance policy against those travel in trains without tickets.

According to Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), Railways, Rawalpindi Division, Usman Anwar, traveling without ticket in trains would not be tolerated as it is tantamount to damaging the national exchequer.

DCO informed that all the ticket checkers across the division had been directed to adopt zero tolerance policy against ticket-less passengers and said that the ticket checking process in all the trains was being made more efficient and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

Usman Anwar said that the commercial staff of the division had also been instructed to work diligently to provide the best facilities to the passengers and increase the Railways revenue.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.