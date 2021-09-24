PR to adopt zero tolerance policy against ticket-less passengers

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR), Rawalpindi Division has decided to adopt zero tolerance policy against those travel in trains without tickets.

According to Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), Railways, Rawalpindi Division, Usman Anwar, traveling without ticket in trains would not be tolerated as it is tantamount to damaging the national exchequer.

DCO informed that all the ticket checkers across the division had been directed to adopt zero tolerance policy against ticket-less passengers and said that the ticket checking process in all the trains was being made more efficient and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

Usman Anwar said that the commercial staff of the division had also been instructed to work diligently to provide the best facilities to the passengers and increase the Railways revenue.

