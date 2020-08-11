UrduPoint.com
PR To Celebrate I'Day By Decorating Trains,railway Stations

Tue 11th August 2020

PR to celebrate I'Day by decorating trains,railway stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways will celebrating 73rd Independence Day by specially decorating its trains, buildings and railway stations with colorful buntings and national flags .

According to the PR sources on Tuesday, the railways always decorate buildings of railway stations and headquarters building on the I'Day and Lahore railway station, railway police headquarter, Walton Academy, headquarter building and others important places will be decorated besides the other big railway stations in the country to participate in the nation's happiness this year .

National Flag hoisting ceremonies will also held at the railway headquarter, PR police central officeand Walton academy.

More Stories From Pakistan

