PR To Construct Rail Line Connecting Thar Coal Mines To Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Railways (PR) is planning to the construction a 105 kilo-metre railway line that will intend to link Thar Coal mines with the Port Qasim.
“The department has already awarded the contract which will schedule to complete by October 2025,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
He said that the aim for bolstering the nation’s bulk transportation capabilities, aligns with broader economic growth objectives and facilitate coal transportation across the country.
The official said the project is a joint venture which is financed by both the Sindh and Federal governments.
The new rail link from Islamkot to Chhor will facilitate in coal transportation across the country, supporting key industries like cement and textiles by providing a more cost-effective fuel alternative, he added.
He said the construction will include a 24.58-kilometer loop-line and an 18-kilometer double line track extending from Bin Qasim railway station to Port Qasim, with additional 4.20 kilometers of loop-lines designed to handle significant freight volumes.
After the completion of the project, he said the rail network is expected to have the capacity to transport 10 million tons of coal annually, shifting the country’s power generation reliance from imported to domestic coal sources.
He said the project will see the establishment of seven new railway stations along the route, with two major stations at Thar coal mines and new Chhor station and five intermediate stations to facilitate efficient coal transport.
\395
Recent Stories
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC presents Rehmat Ul Lilaalameen (SAWW) scholarships to students1 minute ago
-
Arbab Khizer Hayat hails government for attracting foreign investors1 minute ago
-
Dera's DC for collective efforts to combat climate change1 minute ago
-
SCCI chief calls for provision of uninterrupted power, gas supply to business hubs, industries1 minute ago
-
Customs recovers 36 expensive mobile phones, 25kg hashish1 minute ago
-
Three held with narcotics11 minutes ago
-
Public service first priority of traffic police: CTO11 minutes ago
-
Mass plantations,need of the hour :DC11 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation's visit marks new era in bilateral relations: Analysts hail21 minutes ago
-
Dr Qayoom, Mir Anwar condole death of former NA Speaker21 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over demise of x-NA speaker Elahi Bux Soomro21 minutes ago