PR To Construct Rail Line Connecting Thar Coal Mines To Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Railways (PR) is planning to the construction a 105 kilo-metre railway line that will intend to link Thar Coal mines with the Port Qasim.
“The department has already awarded the contract which will schedule to complete by October 2025,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
He said, "The aim for bolstering the nation’s bulk transportation capabilities, aligns with broader economic growth objectives and facilitate coal transportation across the country."
The official said, "The project is a joint venture which is financed by both the Sindh and Federal governments."
"The new rail link from Islamkot to Chhor will facilitate in coal transportation across the country, supporting key industries like cement and textiles by providing a more cost-effective fuel alternative," he added.
He said, "The construction will include a 24.58-kilometer loop-line and an 18-kilometer double line track extending from Bin Qasim railway station to Port Qasim, with additional 4.20 kilometers of loop-lines designed to handle significant freight volumes."
After the completion of the project, he said, "The rail network is expected to have the capacity to transport 10 million tons of coal annually, shifting the country’s power generation reliance from imported to domestic coal sources."
He said, "The project will see the establishment of seven new railway stations along the route, with two major stations at Thar coal mines and new Chhor station and five intermediate stations to facilitate efficient coal transport."
\395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt moves to establish Provincial Energy Regulatory Commission25 seconds ago
-
Formal PT Shows fade in govt schools in south Punjab28 seconds ago
-
Railways penalize over 97 officials on corruption charges31 seconds ago
-
AAOU 37th Int'l conference kicks off at AIOU11 minutes ago
-
Governor urges PTI to defer protest call in national interest11 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 38 gamblers in Hassanabdal41 minutes ago
-
Chinese premier Li due in Islamabad Monday for a four-day visit1 hour ago
-
Three girls colleges get buses1 hour ago
-
Caste system remains deep-rooted issue in India: Report1 hour ago
-
CM message on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction1 hour ago
-
ICT’s public parks in dilapidated state due to poor maintenance1 hour ago
-
ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list1 hour ago