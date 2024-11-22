Open Menu

PR To Construct Rail Line Connecting Thar Coal Mines To Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Railways (PR) is planning to the construction a 105 kilo-metre railway line that will intend to link Thar Coal mines with the Port Qasim.

“The department has already awarded the contract which will schedule to complete by October 2025,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said, "The aim for bolstering the nation’s bulk transportation capabilities, aligns with broader economic growth objectives and facilitate coal transportation across the country."

The official said, "The project is a joint venture which is financed by both the Sindh and Federal governments."

"The new rail link from Islamkot to Chhor will facilitate in coal transportation across the country, supporting key industries like cement and textiles by providing a more cost-effective fuel alternative," he added.

He said, "The construction will include a 24.58-kilometer loop-line and an 18-kilometer double line track extending from Bin Qasim railway station to Port Qasim, with additional 4.20 kilometers of loop-lines designed to handle significant freight volumes."

After the completion of the project, he said, "The rail network is expected to have the capacity to transport 10 million tons of coal annually, shifting the country’s power generation reliance from imported to domestic coal sources."

He said, "The project will see the establishment of seven new railway stations along the route, with two major stations at Thar coal mines and new Chhor station and five intermediate stations to facilitate efficient coal transport."

More Stories From Pakistan