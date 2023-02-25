UrduPoint.com

PR To Facilitates Participants In Raiwind Ijtema

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PR to facilitates participants in Raiwind Ijtema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) has given permission to 5-Up and 6-Down Greenline train to stop at Raiwind Railway station to facilitate the participants in the annual Tableeghi Ijtema, being held in Raiwind from February 26 to March 6.

According to the PR sources on Saturday, the 6-Down Greenline train, which runs from Islamabad to Karachi, will stop at Raiwind on February 27 and 28, while 5-Up Greenline train, which runs from Karachi to Islamabad, will stop at Raiwind on March 5 to facilitate participants in the congregation.

The PR, on the directions of Lahore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gull, has also deployed additional staff at Raiwind railway station to facilitate travellers during the gathering days. The PR also made special security and facilitation arrangements for the participants besides provision of clean drinking water to them.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Raiwind Water February March From

Recent Stories

Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu by ..

Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass's shutting collapsed

39 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coord ..

Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coordination at Arab Inter-Parliame ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nat ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begi ..

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begins Friday at Yas Marina Circui ..

2 hours ago
 NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

3 hours ago
 Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employ ..

Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.