PR to inaugurate tree plantation campaign from Saturday: Habib-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary/Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani Friday said that the Pakistan Railways would formally inaugurate the tree plantation campaign in all the seven divisions of the country from Saturday and 25 km areas in Rawalpindi division has been allocated for tree plantation.

Inaugurating a nursery at Margalla Railway Station having some 40,000 plants and seeds along with Secretary Climate Change Naheed S Durrani and other officials, he said that the department would plant more and more tree saplings within the limits of Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division.

Addressing the function organized in connection with World Environment Day,Habib-ur-Rehman said that Pakistan Railways is playing vital role to move forward the Motto of Green Pakistan.

He said that today's event and the inauguration of this magnificent nursery is an important step in advancing the Clean and Green Pakistan Vision.

"We want to plant more trees of fruit because the life of a fruit tree is 60 per cent longer than that of a normal tree and it is full of fruit and good shade," he said.

On the Occasion, Naheed Durrani thanked the officers of Pakistan Railways for inviting the Ministry of Climate Change to join Prime Minister's Green Initiative.

She said the Secretary Railways has submitted a proposal to further accelerate the tree plantation campaign being continued under Prime Minister's billion Tree Tsunami Project. This has already been shared with the Provincial Forest Department and the ministry of Climate Change has been asked to play its due role.

Naheed Durrani said currently the forests covered about 5 percent of the country's land, which would be increased to 7 percent by such long-term programs.

Naheed Durrani and Habib-ur-Rehman also planted a fruit tree on the occasion.