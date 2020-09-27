UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR To Install Six More Water Filtration Plants At Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

PR to install six more water filtration plants at stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways is all set to install six more water filtration plants at different railway stations across the country for the provision of safe and clean drinking water to the passengers.

"The water filtration plants will be installed at Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal and Bahawalpur railway stations," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

To provide clean drinking water at the railway stations, he said that water filtration plants had been installed at twelve railway stations including Okara, Raiwind, Gujranwala, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Jhelum, Lahore, Rohri and Sukkur.

Moreover, the official said that water supply facilities would be further upgraded at Rohri, Sukkur, Karachi and other important stations.

The department has installed its own water treatment plants at Kotri and Rohri for treatment of raw water to make it fit for drinking.

The official said that regular cleaning of water tanks was being carried out to ensure clean drinking water at stations as per directions of the Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

To a question, he said that there was only one restaurant (Canteen) functioning at Rohri Station, where hygienic quality of food/eatables was provided to travelling passengers.

In order to ensure standard quality, he said that random and surprise checking was carried out by Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) other concerned officers and found that oil of authorized company (Pakwan) bread, rice, flour and soft drinks were being used.

The official said that wherever any discrepancy was noticed, the contractor was fined suitably.

About the availability of diesel electric locomotives, he said that Pakistan Railways owned 474 locomotives out of which around 141 locomotives were not in working condition and creating difficulties in smooth train operation across the country.

The proposal for rehabilitation of these in-effective and over-aged /damaged locomotives was under process through public private partnership on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, he added.

He said the department's locomotives were being repaired at the workshops included Central Diesel Locomotive Workshop (CDLW), Rawalpindi, Locomotive Workshops, Mughalpura, Diesel Shop, Karachi Cantonment and Pakistan Locomotive Factory, Risalpur.

The official said that Pakistan Railways was also planning to install as many as 2,000 fire extinguishers in the trains to ensure the safety of passengers. The process of procurements would be made after the availability of funds.

\778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Raiwind Fire Water Company Oil Rashid Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Okara Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Sialkot Jhelum Nankana Sahib Ghotki Mirpur Mathelo Rohri Kotri All Flour

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

5 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

35 minutes ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

50 minutes ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

50 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

1 hour ago

Department of Community Development launches unive ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.