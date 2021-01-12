UrduPoint.com
PR To Install TL-Van At Sargodha Station: NA Body Told

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PR to install TL-Van at Sargodha Station: NA body told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways Tuesday informed that a 'Train Lighting Van' (TL-Van) was provided to Sargodha Station to ensure trains stoppage at the platform.

The TL-Van would start its functions from January 25, officials of Railways ministry apprised the committee that met here with Moeen Wattoo in the chair.

The unavailability of lights and other technical reasons were causing problem for the trains to stop at the said station, causing inconvenience to the local passengers.

The Committee approved the minutes of its previous meeting and the recommendations.

The officials told the Committee members that Railways had prepared the feasibility report for the cleanliness of its areas through solid waste management companies of amount Rs 256 million in its eight divisions which was not bearable by the department due to present financial condition and the committee directed to look into the other options for financial resources.

About the financial position of the Royal Golf Palm and Country Club, Pakistan Railways informed that since the managements of said club have been taken over by the Railways, but no amount earned by the club was credited in the accounts of Pakistan Railways in-spite of the profit earned by the club from July to November, 2020.

MNAs, Arbab Amir Ayub, Sheikh Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Amjad Ali Khan, Tahir Iqbal, Aftab Jehangir, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Ali Pervaiz, Muhammad Khan Daha, Numan islam Shaikh, and Nusrat Wahid besides the officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.

