PR To Introduce Two New Railcars Between Lahore-Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PR to introduce two new railcars between Lahore-Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways is going to introduce two new railcars between Lahore and Rawalpindi from September 5 to facilitate the passengers.

PR sources said here on Saturday that on the direction of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, the first 109-Up non-stop railcar will leave from Lahore on September 5 at 7:30 pm and reach Rawalpindi at 11:40 pm; while 110-Down railcar will set journey from Rawalpindi at 7:30 p.

m. and reach Lahore at 11:40 p.m.

The second railcar (117-Up) will start its operation from September 06 which will depart from Lahore at 5:00 am and reach Rawalpindi at 9:25 am by making stopover at Gujranwala and Jehlum, while 118-Down railcar will leave Rawalpindi for Lahore at 5:00 a.m. and will conclude its journey at 9:25 a.m.

Both the railcars will consist of 2 A/C business class, 2 A/C standard, 5 Economy anda power van coaches.

