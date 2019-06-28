PR to invite transparent tendering of Royal Golf and Country Club within next three months: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday said that Pakistan Railways would invite transparent international tendering of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club within the next three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday said that Pakistan Railways would invite transparent international tendering of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club within the next three months.

In a statement, he said spreading over 1.5 acre precious land worth billion of Rupees, Royal Palm Golf and Country Club has three cinema house, marquees and leading Golf Club of country was occupied by a mafia since the year 2001 and Supreme Court had ordered handing over of the occupied land to Pakistan Railways.

Paying tributes to Supreme Court for handing over PR land, he said the encroached every inch of Pakistan Railways would be recovered from Mafias. The deficit of Pakistan Railways would be brought to nil. He said report of PR would be presented at Rawalpindi Railway Station on July 2, while another new train Sir Syed would be inaugurated by Prime Minister on July 3.

He said Pakistan Railway was badly looted by former rulers. Unnecessary machines worth Rs 100,000 were purchased and wasted.