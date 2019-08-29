UrduPoint.com
PR To Observe 'Kashmir Hour' On Friday To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris: Sh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:55 PM

PR to observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris: Sh Rashid

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that Pakistan Railways (PR) would observe "Kashmir Hour" at noon on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that Pakistan Railways (PR) would observe "Kashmir Hour" at noon on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that a special programme would be organized at Lal Haveli from 1200 to 1700 hours on the call of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. National anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir would be played besides other activities to support Kashmir freedom struggle, he added.

He said, total 138 trains of Pakistan Railways would be stopped wherever they would be for one minute during 1200 to 1230 hours, adding, if the trains would be at the railway stations then, National anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir would be played.

There would be no routine work in any Railway workshop and factory across the country during 1200 to 1230 and all the railway employees would observe the 'Kashmir Hour' and express solidarity with the Kashmiris, he said.

