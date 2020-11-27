PR to outsource 14 more trains after Farid, Mehr Express

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) has outsource fourteen more trains after Farid Express and Mehr Express which have already been running under public- private partnership, as per notification issued from headquarter office Lahore.

According to letter no. 802-W-4 regarding outsourcing following 16 passengers trains are: Gujranwalla Pass (217 Up, 218 Dn), Gujranwalla Pass (219 Up, 220 Dn), Gujranwalla Pass (221 Up, 222 Dn), Hazara Express (11 Up, 12 Dn), Sir Syed Express (35 Up, 36 Dn), Multan Express (117 Up, 118 Dn), Karana Express (253 Up, 254 Dn) Chenab Express (135 Up, 136 Dn), Lalamusa Express (137 Up, 138 Dn), Narowal Express ( 211 Up, 212 Dn), Sandal Express (139 Up, 140 Dn), Sargodha (123 Up, 124 Dn), Kohat (133 Up, 134 Dn), Shalimar (27 Up, 28 Dn), Mehran (149 Up, 150 Dn) and Shah Katif Express (151 Up, 152 Dn).

Among said numbers of trains put to commercialization, Mehr Express was already outsourced about one and half months ago while Farid Express on November 12 to deliver better services to passengers, it was said.

Farid Express is prepared at Lahore, moves to Karachi via Pakpattan, while Mehr Express starts from Multan runs to Rawalpindi with brief stopover at Layyah, Kot Addu and Jehlum railway stations.

DCO termed new mode of operation quite efficient, safe, enjoyable and cost effective.

Meanwhile, Railways Workers Union, Railways Mehnat Kush Union, Railways Signal Staff Association, Railways Traffic Yard Staff Association, Railway Guard Association, Train Drivers Association, Tickets Examiners Association, Commercial Staff Association and Carriage and Wagon Staff Association raised protest over on-going outsourcing process of different trains running through across the country.