PR To Resume Khushhal Khan Khattak Express From 24th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) In a move to enhance public convenience, Pakistan Railways has announced the resumption of the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express (19up/20dn), connecting Karachi City and Peshawar Cantt via Kot Adu, Dadu, Habib Kot, and Jacobabad, starting April 24.

According to a statement released by Pakistan Railways on Saturday, the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express (19up) will depart from Karachi City Railway Station at 8:00 PM, traveling through Kotri, Dadu, Habib Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmor Colony, Kot Adu, Kundian, and Attock City, before arriving at Peshawar Cantt Railway Station at 9:30 AM on the third day.

The return journey, Khushhal Khan Khattak Express (20dn), will leave Peshawar Cantt Railway Station at 4:00 PM, following the same route, and reach Karachi City Railway Station at 5:50 AM on the third day.

The train will comprise 8 economy coaches, 1 TL van, and 1 brake van. The Pakistan Railways noted that the service will operate with a one-day interval from both ends, ensuring regular connectivity for passengers.

