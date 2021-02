PR to resume Musa Pak Express from Feb 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has decided to resume 115 up /116 down Musa Pak Express from February 15 which travels between Multan-Lahore-Multan.

The train will steam off from Multan at 4pm and will reach Lahore via Khanewal, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Okara, Pattoki, Kot Lukh pat and will reach Lahore at 8:45 pm.

116 down Musa Pak will depart from Lahore at 1230am and will arrive at Multan at 5am via Raiwind, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal.

The train consists of 8 economy, one each AC business and AC Standard.