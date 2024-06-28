Open Menu

PR To Run Summer Vacation Special Train Between Rawalpindi And Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PR to run summer vacation special train between Rawalpindi and Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has announced running a Summer Vacation Special Train (49-Up, 50-Dn) to facilitate travellers between Rawalpindi and Karachi from July 5 to July 30.

According to the Pakistan Railways spokesperson on Friday, the special train (50-Dn) will commence its journey from Rawalpindi on July 5 and continue to operate on July 8, 11, 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, and 29. Departing at 12:30pm, it is scheduled to arrive at Karachi Cantt at 2:15pm the following day.

The return service (49-Up) will depart from Karachi Cantt on July 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, and 30, starting at 8:45pm and reaching Rawalpindi at 10pm the next day.

The train will make stops at major stations including Jhelum, Lalamusa, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Raiwind, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rohri, and Hyderabad. The Summer Vacation Special Train will feature 2 AC standard coaches, 2 AC business coaches, 5 economy class coaches, 1 brake van, and 1 power plant. Additionally, 6 economy class coaches will be added from Lahore to further accommodate passengers.

This initiative aims to provide a comfortable and convenient travel option for citizens during the summer vacation period.

