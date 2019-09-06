UrduPoint.com
PR To Sign MoU With Korea For ML-2 Upgradation Soon: Federal Minister For Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

PR to sign MoU with Korea for ML-2 upgradation soon: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was likely to be signed with Korea for upgradation of Main Line-2 (ML-2)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 )-:Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was likely to be signed with Korea for upgradation of Main Line-2 (ML-2).

While talking to media here at Cantt Railway station on Friday, he said that PR had earlier signed an MoU with China for upgradation of ML-1,adding that he himself was inspecting railway tracks of ML-1, 2 and 3.

He said that railway passengers have been reached to eight millions, adding that target of ten million would be achieved by increasing more trains from 138 to 150 and freight trains would be increased to 16 in order to generate more revenue.

The mininster informed that the department had made 40 trains functional, while 250 coaches had been repaired. He added that inauguration of Sindh Express from Multan to Karachi was a blessing for the people of South Punjab.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the country saying that every citizen of the country stand with Kashmiri people and ready to render sacrifice for it.

The minister added that it was high time for solution of Kashmir issue where India had been violating human rights for the last seven decades. He said that peace could only be achieved in the region unless Kashmir issue was resolved.

Sheikh Rasheed appealed to opposition to stand with government on Kashmir cause.

Replying a question, he said that it was in the air that some associates of Asif Ali Zardari were trying to strike plea bargain for his release.

To another question,Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that if Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wanted plea bargain by choice, he should go for it.

Divisional Suprintendent (DS) Ameer Daud Pota and other seniors were also present on the occasion.

