PR To Upgrade Rawalpindi Railway Station To Make It Commercial Hub

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 06:31 PM

PR to upgrade Rawalpindi Railway Station to make it commercial hub

Pakistan Railways has decided to upgrade and commercialize the Rawalpindi Railway Station on modern lines to make it economic hub and generate more revenue for the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Railways has decided to upgrade and commercialize the Rawalpindi Railway Station on modern lines to make it economic hub and generate more revenue for the department.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime, Shahid Ashraf Tarar here on Tuesday. During the meeting, it was reviewed for up-gradation and commercialization plan of Rawalpindi Railway Station.

The minister said that railway stations would remain important commercial hubs in the future, earning substantial revenue and generating economic opportunities at large scale.

The value addition to Rawalpindi Railway Station and its surroundings would make it commercially viable and would generate significant revenues for all the stakeholders involved.

Besides, improving passenger facilitation, the redeveloping of Rawalpindi Railway Station can become a business hub.

