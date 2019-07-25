UrduPoint.com
Pr Trump Offer For Mediation On Kashmir Issue, A Vibrant Achievement Of Our Foreign Policy: Nadim Afzal Chan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:33 PM

Pr Trump offer for mediation on Kashmir issue, a vibrant achievement of our foreign policy: Nadim Afzal Chan

Nadim Afzal Chan, spokesperson for Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said President Trump offer for mediation on Kashmir issue is big achievement of foreign policy of Pakistan.He said this while talking to a private TV channel here Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Nadim Afzal Chan, spokesperson for Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said President Trump offer for mediation on Kashmir issue is big achievement of foreign policy of Pakistan.He said this while talking to a private tv channel here Thursday.He held that offer extended by US President Trump of mediation on Kashmir issue has triggered frustration in India.Commenting on opposition plan for observing black day he said voicing protest is right of every citizen but no one will be allowed to take law into one's hands.

If any violation is committed anywhere in the country then the administration will take action, he added.He proposed opposition should utilize all its energies on alleviation of poverty and provision of clean drinking water besides addressing the problems facing the people of their respective Constituencies.

Lamenting over irresponsible attitude and policies pursued by erstwhile PPP and PML-N governments he said leaders of these parties should tell the people about the betterment brought in even any single institution during their tenure.He went on to say one year has been elapsed but opposition has not put any proposal in connection with reforms.Opposition is playing up non-issues, he added.Responding to a question he said PTI government is going to launch operation against land mafia and encroachers.

