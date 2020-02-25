UrduPoint.com
Pr Trump Statement About Pakistan Extra Ordinary, Good Omen: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:58 PM

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed US President Trump statement about Pakistan in India extra ordinary saying US president statement given in support of Pakistan is a good omen

1SLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed US President Trump statement about Pakistan in India extra ordinary saying US president statement given in support of Pakistan is a good omen.Talking to a private tv channel here FM said India used to propagate against Pakistan with reference to terrorism but US president has made it clear Pakistan itself is fighting against the terrorists."Trump himself has seen prevailing situation in Delhi.

Trump is concerned about Kashmir.

I hope he will talk to Indian leadership on Kashmir. Steps taken by Pakistan for peace and stability in the region are being lauded", he remearked.He went on to say there will be peace in the region through resolution of Kashmir issue.

Indian lock down in Kashmir has entered into 206 days. The talks can not move forward in this situation.He underlined no one can deny significance of Kashmir. Indian government has complicated the Kashmir issue more. Indian will have to review its attitude and policies and it should extend hand for peace in the region.

