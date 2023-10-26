PR union leaders call on DS for delayed salaries issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Staffers of Pakistan Railways called on Divisional Superintendent (DS), Mehmood Rehman Lakho to discuss the delayed salary issue.

The delegation consisted of loco running staff, traffic yard staff and Smpars union members.

They discussed the problems faced by PR employees owing to delayed salaries.

The DS told the delegation that the issue had already been taken up with high up and ensured them to get it resolved at the earliest, according to a news release issued here on Thursday.