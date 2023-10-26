Open Menu

PR Union Leaders Call On DS For Delayed Salaries Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 09:15 PM

PR union leaders call on DS for delayed salaries issue

Staffers of Pakistan Railways called on Divisional Superintendent (DS), Mehmood Rehman Lakho to discuss the delayed salary issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Staffers of Pakistan Railways called on Divisional Superintendent (DS), Mehmood Rehman Lakho to discuss the delayed salary issue.

The delegation consisted of loco running staff, traffic yard staff and Smpars union members.

They discussed the problems faced by PR employees owing to delayed salaries.

The DS told the delegation that the issue had already been taken up with high up and ensured them to get it resolved at the earliest, according to a news release issued here on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Traffic

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan