PR upgraded 620 coaches from own resources in 3 years

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has upgraded 620 coaches from its own resources during the last three years in order to increase its revenue and provide a comfortable travel to the passengers.

Giving the year-wise breakup of upgraded coaches, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP that 168 coaches were upgraded in 2016-17, 192 in 2017-18 and 260 coaches in 2018-19.

Regarding the availability of coaches, he said at present around 472 coaches were out of service or non-functional, which needed heavy or light repair.

Giving details about the repair, the official said 39 coaches were out of service for being over-aged and beyond economical repair. Around 228 coaches were held up in Lahore Division, Carriage Factory and C&W shops for long, while only 205 coaches were at workshops for periodical overhaul and repair.

He said the Pakistan Railways was taking several steps to improve its financial position, including starting of new trains with the same rolling stock and human resources.

The official said introduction of Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) locomotives and trains tracking system had contributed in reducing the fuel consumption by two million liters.

He said the Pakistan Railways had earned Rs 0.841 million more during the current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the last fiscal year 2018-19.

"In the financial year 2019-20, the revenue increased to Rs 17.741 billion against Rs 16.9 billion of 2018-19," he added.

He said expenditures were Rs 32 billion (2019-2020) as compared to Rs 27 billion (2018-19) and the increase was on account of increase in fuel prices and salaries of the employees.

