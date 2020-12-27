UrduPoint.com
PR Upgrades 620 Coaches With Indigenous Resources In 3 Years

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has upgraded 620 coaches from its own resources to increase revenue of the department and facilitate its passengers for comfortable travel during the last three years.

Giving the year wise breakup of the upgraded coaches, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP that 168 coaches were upgraded in 2016-17, 192 in 2017-18 and 260 coaches in 2018-19.

Regarding the availability of coaches, he said at present around 472 coaches were out of service or non-functional, which needed heavy or light repair.

Giving details about the repair, the official said 39 coaches of Pakistan Railways under survey of condemnations being over-aged and beyond economical repair.

The official said 205 coaches were available in workshops under periodical overhauling and repair.

Around 228 coaches were available in Lahore division and in Carriage Factory and C&W Shops held up since long for repairs.

He said Pakistan Railways was taking several steps to improve financial position of the organization included starting of new trains with the same rolling stock and human resources.

The official said introduction of Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) locomotives and trains tracking system had contributed in reducing the fuel consumption by two million liters.

He said Pakistan Railways has earned Rs 0.841 million more during the current financial year 2019-20 as compared to last fiscal year 2018-19 by taking prudent measures to make the department a profitable entity.

"In the financial year 2019-20, the revenue has increased to Rs 17.741 billion as compared to Rs16.9 billion of corresponding period of 2018-19 and the budget target of Rs16.5 billion," he added.

He said the expenditures were Rs 32 billion (2019-2020) as compared to Rs27 billion (2018-19) and the increase was on account of increase in fuel prices and salaries of the employees.

