Open Menu

PR Urges China For Swift Action On ML-1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 08:50 PM

PR urges China for swift action on ML-1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Railway administration has urged swift action from Chinese authorities on the ML-1 (Mainline-1) project.

Pakistan Railway CEO Amir Baloch made the request during a warm reception of a high-level delegation from China's National Railway Administration. The 21-member delegation, led by Zhu Mengrui, team leader of the ML-1 project, expressed full support and commitment to the timely initiation of the transformative ML-1 project. Baloch highlighted the unprecedented cooperation between Pakistan and China in energy and transport sectors, emphasizing ML-1 as a game-changer that will revolutionize Pakistan's transport and boost revenue in the freight sector.

Mengrui assured collaborative efforts in addressing all aspects, including financing schemes and design proposals, marking a significant step towards enhancing economic ties and reducing transportation costs with the establishment of economic zones linked to ML-1.

Wang Chen from the Science and Technology Department of the Chinese Railways was also a prominent member of the 21-member delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Pakistan Railway China All From

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

4 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

5 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

5 hours ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

8 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

12 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

21 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

21 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

21 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan