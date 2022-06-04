PR vacates 139 illegal shops at Renala Khurd

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways got vacated 139 shops illegally constructed at Renala Khurd worth Rs 41.7 million.

PR police sources said here on Saturday the police with railway staff conducted anti-encroachment operation at Renala Khurd Railway Station along the Multan Road and got vacated all shops and sealed them.

The operation was conducted on the direction of PR Lahore Division SuperintendentM Hanif Gul while PR Police DSP Rana M Iftekhar led the police force.