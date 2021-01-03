PR Will Not Refund Online Tickets After Train Departure
The Pakistan Railways (PR) has made it clear that no refund will be given on any kind of e-ticket after the departure of trains
In a statement issued by a PR spokesperson here on Saturday, the railways will not refund any amount on tickets, booked in advance through all online services like website, mobile account, Jazz cash, Easypaisa, UBL Omni or any other online booking after the departure of the train.