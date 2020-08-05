UrduPoint.com
PR Workers Stage Rally To Mark Kashmir Siege Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

PR workers stage rally to mark Kashmir Siege Day

LAHORE, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Pakistan Railways Lahore Division on Wednesday organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and condemn the illegal action of the Modi government to annex Jammu & Kashmir.

The rally led by PR Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Ch, started from PR Lahore divisional superintendent office and concluded at Boharwala Chowk. A number of railway workers and all other divisional officers also participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally raised slogans in favour of Kashmiri peopleand condemned the brutal action of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

More Stories From Pakistan

