PRA accelerates operation against tax defaulters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Rawalpindi Commissionerate has accelerated its ongoing campaign against the tax defaulters.

According to a PRA spokesman, the authority had sealed a manpower recruitment agent office for not payment of tax amounting to over Rs 3.3 million.

The authority was taking action in accordance with the law the defaulters.

He informed that the action against the tax defaulters would continue without any discrimination.

Manpower recruitment agent located in the commercial market was the tax defaulter of more than Rs 3.

3 million and PRA took action in accordance with the law, he said.

PRA Rawalpindi office had issued recovery notices to the manpower recruitment agent and tried to collect the tax, he said adding, despite issuing several notices, the tax was not deposited. PRA recovered Rs 2.5 million tax by taking action, he informed.

The recruitment agent office was sealed in the presence of the enforcement officer.

The operation was conducted on the instructions of Chairman PRA and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, he added.