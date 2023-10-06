PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales information

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has adopted latest technique of video vigilance to collect sales information at business points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has adopted latest technique of video vigilance to collect sales information at business points.

A spokesperson of the authority said here on Friday that this step was aimed at countering the evasion of sales tax on services.

He said "PRA has installed latest vigilance cameras at business premises to monitor real time sales data, space occupancy and number of customers visited."

He further said that this latest technique would assist the Authority to collect and analyze the sales data accurately and transparently.

Spokesperson said that PRA would monitor the economic activities in phases and in the initial phase, the cameras would be installed in leading restaurants which would be further extended to other service sectors as well as small restaurants.