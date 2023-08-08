PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said that the media person boycotted the press gallery of the parliament due to the withdrawal of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by the government.

Speaking on the floor of the House after holding a meeting with members of the Parliamentary Reporter Association (PRA) and media persons at the Press Gallery, he said the National Assembly passed the said bill amid the thumping appreciation by the entire house a few days ago. However, the bill which was transmitted to the Senate and referred to the concerned committee for a day was withdrawn, he said.

He said the PRA demanded that the bill should not be withdrawn as it has a provision if the owners of media house did not pay salaries to their journalists, they could lodge their complaints with the information ministry.

The minister said that it was the demand of PRA that the owners of various print media houses did not pay salaries to their staff (journalists) even for a period 15 months and they have to work in extreme agony.

He said the (media persons) were of the views that if someone have reservations over some sections or clauses of the bill then only those should be omitted rather to withdraw the entire bill.

He said that it was a genuine demand of PRA and either the bill should be passed or if due to time constraint of legislative process, the bill should not be withdrawn, and it should be property of the House.

The minister said that he would request the information minister and would convey the demand of the media persons.

He said he would request the Information Minister and convey it to her. It was a very old demand of the journalist community and I assured them that their reservation would be conveyed through this august house, he said.

Earlier, the minister along with MNA Maulana Abdul Chitrali visited the press gallery and assured the media persons that their concerns would be conveyed to the minister.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the press has an important role and they should end their boycott of the house proceeding.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that he would also take up the issue with the minister. There was a campaign on media that the proposed bill was black legislation which was the main reason to withdraw it, he said.