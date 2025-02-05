PRA cracks down on tax evasion, imposes fine on restaurants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has intensified its enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with tax regulations and the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS).

In a decisive move, the PRA formed special teams to inspect and monitor unregistered businesses and assess their adherence to the mandatory invoicing system.

On the directives of the Commissioner PRA Lahore Misbah Nawaz, Enforcement Officer Saud Attiq conducted targeted raids on well-known restaurants in Gulberg to verify their EIMS registration status. During inspections, several restaurants were found non-compliant and were fined Rs 100,000 each.

To facilitate compliance, all restaurant owners have been granted a 15-day deadline to submit their sales records. Businesses failing to comply within the given timeframe may face further penalties and strict legal action, including the potential sealing of their premises.