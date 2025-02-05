PRA Cracks Down On Tax Evasion, Imposes Fine On Restaurants
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has intensified its enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with tax regulations and the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS).
In a decisive move, the PRA formed special teams to inspect and monitor unregistered businesses and assess their adherence to the mandatory invoicing system.
On the directives of the Commissioner PRA Lahore Misbah Nawaz, Enforcement Officer Saud Attiq conducted targeted raids on well-known restaurants in Gulberg to verify their EIMS registration status. During inspections, several restaurants were found non-compliant and were fined Rs 100,000 each.
To facilitate compliance, all restaurant owners have been granted a 15-day deadline to submit their sales records. Businesses failing to comply within the given timeframe may face further penalties and strict legal action, including the potential sealing of their premises.
Recent Stories
Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRA cracks down on tax evasion, imposes fine on restaurants7 minutes ago
-
BEEF issues Rs 2.98 bln scholarship to 33,466 students17 minutes ago
-
Türkiye supports resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace: Ambassador Neziroglu27 minutes ago
-
CDA accelerates development projects across key sectors37 minutes ago
-
Livestock distributed ceremony held in Multan47 minutes ago
-
Mukhtar condemns India's brutality in IIOJK47 minutes ago
-
Students' rally organized to mark Kashmir Day47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS56 minutes ago
-
Murad Shah grieved over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan57 minutes ago
-
PNCA observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with cultural and artistic tributes57 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif expresses condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's diplomatic missions worldwide observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm support, seek so ..57 minutes ago