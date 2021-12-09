UrduPoint.com

PRA, FCCI Liaison Stressed To Solve Tax Related Problems

Close liaison between Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is imperative to solve tax-related problems with mutual consultation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Close liaison between Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is imperative to solve tax-related problems with mutual consultation.

This was stated by Usman Jappa, additional commissioner PRA Faisalabad.

Addressing an awareness session at the FCCI, he said that the PRA was comparatively a new body which was passing through its initial evolutionary phase and hence there was room for improvement in its laws and operation etc.

Rejecting the allegation of double taxation, he said that earlier the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was collecting income tax, GST and Customs Duty on behalf of the federal government in addition to provincial tax on services. However, after passage of the 18th�Amendment, the PRA was constituted to collect tax on services. He clarified that Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) was collecting both federal and provincial taxes as their domain had clearly been identified.

He said that the PRA was working for the last few years, but still there was a gap between the Authority and the business community. He said that an awareness session had been arranged to redress genuine grievances and reservations of the business community.

He said that he was always available and would like to revisit FCCI to settle down the remaining problems of the business community.

Earlier Senior Vice President FCCI Imran Mahmood Sheikh said that the government was trying its level best to facilitate the business community and Pakistan Single Window was an innovative step to provide all facilities to the business community under one roof, but the taxation at federal and provincial level would further complicate their issues.

He said that chambers across the country were regulated through the Directorate General of Trade Organisations by the Ministry of Commerce. "We use a uniform and set pattern for the membership of all active taxpayers," he said and added that if any addition and deletion is required in this procedure, the PRA must contact Ministry of Commerce through Punjab Government.

Qaisar Iqbal of PRA gave a detailed presentation while Zeeshan, Muhammad Fazil, Chaudhary Khadim Hussain Maan and Mian Abdul Waheed took part in the question answer session. Rana Abrar Ahmad Chairman FCCI standing committee on Liaison with PRA offered vote of thanks while Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmad presented FCCI shield to Usman Jappa additional commissioner PRA.

