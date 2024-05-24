PRA holds awareness session on workers welfare fund at FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Additional Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Khalid said on Friday the Authority was all set to start collection of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), as mandated under the 18th Amendment and after promulgation of the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019.

Addressing an awareness session at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said all establishments in Punjab where their total income was not less than Rs. 5 lakh were liable to pay WWF equal to two per cent of their total income to the PRA. He said the amount would be spent on industrial workers in the form of housing facilities, marriage grants, death grants and talent scholarships/ free education to their children.

He said that the PRA preferred to interact with the stakeholders and give them basic information about WWF before serving them with notices. He clarified that this contribution would be recovered from November 27, 2019 when this act was promulgated. He said that the PRA intends to receive this liability in a friendly atmosphere and in this connection, he has been negotiating with the concerned quarters.

Responding to a question, he said the PRA was contemplating to enhance the limit of Rs. 5 lakh to one million; however, no final decision has yet been made.

He further said that the organisations working in different provinces were already paying their contribution to FBR might provide proof of their payment and PRA would not send them any notice.

Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad said that the government should not create problems for the industrial sector so that they could fully focus on its job instead of wasting time in departmental and procedural bottlenecks. He also expressed concern that the same task was entrusted to different departments which was not only wasting tax money but also creating problems for the business community.

Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli expressed concern over the retrospective implementation of this act and said that it is unjustified to demand contribution of the last five years. He assured that he would convince traders to pay WWF for the benefit of their workers but the department should also ensure maximum facilities to the workers.

Executive Member Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry said that this act was promulgated in 2019 but the PRA was now informing them about this contribution.

Later Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks while Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI shield to Muhammad Khalid.