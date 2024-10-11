Open Menu

PRA Initiates Inspections Of Lahore Restaurants

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) on Friday launched a series of inspections across various restaurants in Lahore to ensure compliance with registration and tax regulations.

According to details, under the directives of the commissioner PRA Lahore, enforcement officers were actively verifying the registration status of restaurants in the city. The initiative aims to bring unregistered businesses into the tax net and promote transparency. In line with these efforts, show-cause notices had been issued to several restaurants that had failed to register with the PRA, urging them to regularise their status. Registered restaurants found to be non-compliant in tax payments had also received show-cause notices, PRA added.

Furthermore, restaurants that had not installed the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS) as required by law had also been served with notices, emphasising the need for immediate compliance. Restaurants found in violation of these regulations, including those that had failed to register, install the EIMS, or make timely tax payments, had been granted a one-week grace period to fulfill their obligations. Failure to comply within the specified time may result in penalties and stringent legal action.

The Punjab Revenue Authority remains committed to ensuring tax compliance and improving revenue collection.

More Stories From Pakistan