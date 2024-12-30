PRA issues notification for operationalization of PRA Murree office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued a notification for operationalization of the PRA office in Murree.

According to a PRA spokesperson, a few months ago, the offices were also made operational in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Kasur.

Additional Commissioner, Mirzia Saleem has been given the charge of Murree Office, the spokesperson informed.

Meetings have been started to bring the taxpayers into the tax net, she said adding, the PRA offices would also be established in other districts of Punjab.

In addition, the PRA has also become active to increase revenue resources, she said adding, with the establishment of PRA offices in new districts, the taxpayers have been facilitated.

With the establishment of the offices in other districts, there would also be a significant increase in the revenue, she informed.

A PRA office would also be opened in Jhelum soon, the spokesperson added.