Open Menu

PRA Issues Notification For Operationalization Of PRA Murree Office

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PRA issues notification for operationalization of PRA Murree office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued a notification for operationalization of the PRA office in Murree.

According to a PRA spokesperson, a few months ago, the offices were also made operational in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Kasur.

Additional Commissioner, Mirzia Saleem has been given the charge of Murree Office, the spokesperson informed.

Meetings have been started to bring the taxpayers into the tax net, she said adding, the PRA offices would also be established in other districts of Punjab.

In addition, the PRA has also become active to increase revenue resources, she said adding, with the establishment of PRA offices in new districts, the taxpayers have been facilitated.

With the establishment of the offices in other districts, there would also be a significant increase in the revenue, she informed.

A PRA office would also be opened in Jhelum soon, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Murree Kasur Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Jhelum

Recent Stories

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

47 minutes ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

1 hour ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

1 hour ago
 Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

1 hour ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

2 hours ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

3 hours ago
 36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

3 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan