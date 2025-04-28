PRA launches enforcement drive to ensure payment of sales tax

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched an enforcement drive to ensure

payment of sales tax and the installation of the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS)

in the city.

According to a PRA spokesperson, special monitoring teams have been formed to inspect hotels,

restaurants, and courier services throughout the city.

This initiative follows the special directives of the commissioner of the Punjab Revenue Authority, Lahore.

The teams are tasked with verifying tax compliance and EIMS installation at key establishments, including prominent wedding halls and restaurants in areas such as Gulberg, MM Alam Road, Johar Town, Township, and Defence.

During inspections, businesses found non-compliant with tax regulations were issued compulsory registration notices. Wedding halls and restaurants without EIMS were fined one hundred thousand rupees each. All targeted businesses have been given a 15-day deadline to complete registration and install the system, after which strict actions, including sealing of premises, will be taken.