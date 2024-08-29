PRA Notifies Operationalising Of Its Office In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has notified the operationalising of its office in Bahawalpur in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister.
This marks the beginning of a strategic expansion of the PRA's operations to 12 additional districts across Punjab, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
PRA Chairman Nauman Yousuf emphasised that the establishment of PRA offices in these new districts would greatly facilitate taxpayers. He further said that the expansion would contribute significantly to the increase in revenue collection.
Offices in Kasur and Sheikhupura would be established soon as part of this expansion strategy, he added.
This strategic move was expected to not only ease the taxpaying process for residents in these districts but also boost the overall revenue generation for the province.
