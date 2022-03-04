SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Member Policy/Commissioner Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Gujranwala Dr Javed Iqbal Sheikh has said the PRA has recovered a record Rs 170 billion during the last two years.

He stated this during a special ceremony after the inauguration of a sub-office of the PRA here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, he said the main reason for this collection was confidence, awareness and training of taxpayers.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sialkot Mian Imran Akbar, President of Sialkot Tax Association Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Vice President Pakistan Tax Bar AssociationHaji Abdul Rauf Qayyum, and General Secretary Sialkot Tax Bar Amjad Ali welcomed theestablishment of the PRA office in Sialkot who were also present on this occasion.