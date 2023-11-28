PRA Rwp uncovers Rs 36 mln tax evasion case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Rawalpindi Commissionerate on Tuesday conducted a raid at Umar Abdullah International/Manpower Recruitment Agent located in a commercial market and sealed the office for non-payment of tax amounting to Rs 36 million.

According to a PRA spokesman, the office of Umar Abdullah International, a registered Manpower Recruitment Agent has been sealed for non-payment of tax.

Earlier, several notices were also issued to Umar Abdullah International for payment of tax.

PRA Rwp Commissionerate also attempted tax recovery by attaching the company account twice.

Umar Abdullah International was sealed in the presence of Enforcement Officer Arslan Tariq.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Chairman PRA, Javed Badr and Commissioner Toqeer Ahmad Sajra.

Operation against tax defaulters including restaurants, food points and manpower recruitment agents would continue under zero tolerance policy, the PRA spokesman informed.