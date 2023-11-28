Open Menu

PRA Rwp Uncovers Rs 36 Mln Tax Evasion Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PRA Rwp uncovers Rs 36 mln tax evasion case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Rawalpindi Commissionerate on Tuesday conducted a raid at Umar Abdullah International/Manpower Recruitment Agent located in a commercial market and sealed the office for non-payment of tax amounting to Rs 36 million.

According to a PRA spokesman, the office of Umar Abdullah International, a registered Manpower Recruitment Agent has been sealed for non-payment of tax.

Earlier, several notices were also issued to Umar Abdullah International for payment of tax.

PRA Rwp Commissionerate also attempted tax recovery by attaching the company account twice.

Umar Abdullah International was sealed in the presence of Enforcement Officer Arslan Tariq.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Chairman PRA, Javed Badr and Commissioner Toqeer Ahmad Sajra.

Operation against tax defaulters including restaurants, food points and manpower recruitment agents would continue under zero tolerance policy, the PRA spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Punjab Arslan Company Rawalpindi Market Million

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

22 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

36 minutes ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

41 minutes ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

52 minutes ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

59 minutes ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

1 hour ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

5 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

14 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

14 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan