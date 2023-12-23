Open Menu

PRA Seals 13 Housing Colonies, 2 Hotels

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PRA seals 13 housing colonies, 2 hotels

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) sealed 13 housing colonies and two hotels over non-payment of the dues.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that Rs 60 million were outstanding against 13 housing colonies and two hotels, but their managers and developers failed to pay the amount despite repeated notices.

Therefore, the PRA commissioner issued orders for sealing the colonies and hotels.

Those facing action included Zamzam Hotel, National Hotel, Ideal Valley, al-Qasim Blossom View, Park View Homes, Riaz Garden Executive Block, Palm Villas, Ismail Housing Colony, Abdullah Valley, Palm Valley Executive, Palm Village, Kamal Avenue City, Abdullah Block, etc., he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Hotel Million Housing

Recent Stories

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melb ..

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melbourne Test

9 minutes ago
 Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high i ..

Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high in 2022

5 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Chris ..

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

3 hours ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

4 hours ago
Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

4 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

4 hours ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 hours ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

5 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan