PRA seals 13 housing colonies, 2 hotels

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) sealed 13 housing colonies and two hotels over non-payment of the dues.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that Rs 60 million were outstanding against 13 housing colonies and two hotels, but their managers and developers failed to pay the amount despite repeated notices.

Therefore, the PRA commissioner issued orders for sealing the colonies and hotels.

Those facing action included Zamzam Hotel, National Hotel, Ideal Valley, al-Qasim Blossom View, Park View Homes, Riaz Garden Executive Block, Palm Villas, Ismail Housing Colony, Abdullah Valley, Palm Valley Executive, Palm Village, Kamal Avenue City, Abdullah Block, etc., he added.