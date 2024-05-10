Open Menu

PRA Seals Manpower Recruitment Agent Office For Not Paying 3.3 Mln Tax

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:09 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Rawalpindi Commissionerate on Friday sealed manpower recruitment agent office for not paying tax amounting to over Rs 3.3 million.

According to a PRA spokesman, the authority was taking action in accordance with the law against the defaulters.

He informed that the action against the tax defaulters would continue without any discrimination.

Manpower recruitment agent located in the commercial market was the tax defaulter of more than Rs 3.

3 million and PRA took action in accordance with the law, he said.

PRA Rawalpindi office had issued recovery notices to the manpower recruitment agent and tried to collect the tax, he said adding, despite issuing several notices, the tax was not deposited. PRA recovered Rs 2.5 million tax by taking action, he informed.

The recruitment agent office was sealed in the presence of the enforcement officer.

The operation was conducted on the instructions of Chairman PRA and Commissioner Rawalpindi, he added.

