PRA Seals Office Of Talal International For Non-payment Of Tax

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 06:37 PM

PRA seals office of Talal International for non-payment of tax

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) here on Thursday sealed the office of Talal International/Manpower Recruitment Agent for non-payment of tax amounting to Rs 3 million.

According to details, a PRA team conducted a raid on Talal International/Manpower Recruitment Agent located on Shamsabad Murree Road which was a tax defaulter of Rs 3 million.

The PRA team sealed the office of Talal International, a registered Manpower Recruitment Agent. Earlier, several notices were also issued to Talal International to pay the tax.

The enforcement officer, PRA Arslan Tariq sealed the office for non-payment of the tax.

The action was taken on the instructions of Chairman PRA, Javed Badr and Commissioner Tahira Javed.

Operations were being conducted and the authority was taking action in accordance with the law against the tax defaulters.

Action would also be taken against other defaulters including restaurants, food points and manpower recruitment agents under the zero-tolerance policy of the authority, a PRA spokesman said.

