PRA seals restaurant over non-payment of sales tax

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) sealed a restaurant in Bahria Town Phase 7, Rawalpindi, for non-payment of sales tax on services.

According to details, the team led by Revenue Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahira Javed took action against Kallisto restaurant, which had an outstanding amount of Rs 15 million.

She said that PRA had issued several notices to the restaurant for payment of sales tax.

Tahira said that a crackdown had been started against those who do not pay sales tax on services across Punjab, and no leniency would be given to anyone.