(@FahadShabbir)

The Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) on Monday staged a walkout from the Senate and National Assembly in protest against inappropriate remarks made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the journalists community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) on Monday staged a walkout from the Senate and National Assembly in protest against inappropriate remarks made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the journalists community.

PRA President Usman Khan and Secretary Naveed Akbar strongly condemned the KP chief minister’s comments, expressing their disapproval in unequivocal terms.