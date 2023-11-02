'PRA To Collaborate With FCCI To Resolve Issues'
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) will fully collaborate with the Faisalabad Chamber
of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to ensure timely and transparent receipt of provincial taxes
and levies.
This was said by Muhammad Javaid Badar, the Chairperson PRA, in a meeting with
Dr Khurram Tariq, the President FCCI on Thursday.
The chairperson said that the scope of the FBR and the PRA had been clearly defined and
there should be no ambiguity about the jurisdiction of FBR and PRA in tax collection.
He said the chamber was an elected platform of the business community and hence people
should convey their grievances if any to the concerned chambers so that these could be discussed
and resolved amicably.
He assured Dr Khurram Tariq that the issues identified by him would be resolved on a top priority
basis.
Earlier, Dr Khurram Tariq said that the business community was fulfilling its tax responsibilities
with a sense of national duty.