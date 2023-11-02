Open Menu

'PRA To Collaborate With FCCI To Resolve Issues'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) will fully collaborate with the Faisalabad Chamber

of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to ensure timely and transparent receipt of provincial taxes

and levies.

This was said by Muhammad Javaid Badar, the Chairperson PRA, in a meeting with

Dr Khurram Tariq, the President FCCI on Thursday.

The chairperson said that the scope of the FBR and the PRA had been clearly defined and

there should be no ambiguity about the jurisdiction of FBR and PRA in tax collection.

He said the chamber was an elected platform of the business community and hence people

should convey their grievances if any to the concerned chambers so that these could be discussed

and resolved amicably.

He assured Dr Khurram Tariq that the issues identified by him would be resolved on a top priority

basis.

Earlier, Dr Khurram Tariq said that the business community was fulfilling its tax responsibilities

with a sense of national duty.

