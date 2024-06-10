Open Menu

PRA To Install Electronic Invoice Monitoring System In Restaurants

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has decided to ensure installation of electronic invoice monitoring system in restaurants across Punjab.

The Punjab Revenue Authority sources told APP that the authority has compiled the data of restaurants while special teams were formed and assigned the task.

The department has issued notices to ensure installation of electronic invoice monitoring system within 15 days across the province.

Revenue authority officials say that from the beginning of the new financial year, enforcement actions will be initiated against the restaurant owners who do not install the system.

Installation of this system will be ensured to prevent evasion of sales tax on services.

