Practical Efforts Needed To Curb Mental Diseases: Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Man has been blessed by Allah Almighty with countless blessings and the most important among these blessings are the organs and mental system.

These views were expressed by well-known psychologist and mental diseases professor, Dr. Jawad Muhammad Shujaat, while addressing a ceremony in connection with Mental Health Day at Superior University Sargodha. He said that more than one billion people around the world and eleven percent of people in Pakistan are suffering from various types of mental disorders and 75 percent of them also lack facilities.

MD Superior University, Pir Arslan Gilani, Director Dr. Iqbal Chaudhry, Dr. Maher Imran Chaudhry and Syeda Farhat said that there are many causes of mental diseases, including heredity, lack of mental development, family background, socio-economic instability, lack of education, sense of insecurity, drugs, deep mental trauma, negative and bitter childhood experiences, negative thinking, excessive depression, deprivation and anxiety, separation of a loved one, unemployment, financial and economic difficulties, loneliness, sensitivity and environmental pollution and mental pressure at the workplace etc.

They said that any individual can suffer from a mental disorder, including major depression, anxiety, phobias, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, mania, obsessive compulsive disorders and paranoia etc.

