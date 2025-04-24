Practical Exam Of 199,238 Candidates In BISE Lahore Begins
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The practical of the matriculation examinations conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) Lahore has begun on Thursday.
BISE official sources said that candidates will be able to give practical in 1171 labs, the number of candidates participating in the practical is 199,238.
The entry of unrelated persons into the practical lab is strictly prohibited, and a complete ban will be imposed on mobile phones and other devices in the practical lab during the practical.
According to the sources, raid teams have been formed, while no negligence will be tolerated in the practical exam.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Spring season’s sumptuous flowers present charming scene: DG PHA4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest fake four members customs officials’ gang4 minutes ago
-
Hot and dry conditions to persist across Pakistan on Friday4 minutes ago
-
Practical exam of 199,238 candidates in BISE Lahore begins5 minutes ago
-
DC reiterates to make Rawalpindi Zero-Waste city14 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail Asad Qaiser14 minutes ago
-
Conference held with an aim to promote unity, peace14 minutes ago
-
Fake cold drink unit uncovered, stock discarded34 minutes ago
-
PSCA completes security arrangements for PSL Season 10 matches34 minutes ago
-
New book Mard-e-Ahan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif launched34 minutes ago
-
133 Youth of Diamer Complete Vocational Training with Support of WAPDA & GBRSP34 minutes ago
-
FDA stops establishing two illegal schemes44 minutes ago