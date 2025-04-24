Practical exam of 199,238 candidates in BISE Lahore begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The practical of the matriculation examinations conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) Lahore has begun on Thursday.

BISE official sources said that candidates will be able to give practical in 1171 labs, the number of candidates participating in the practical is 199,238.

The entry of unrelated persons into the practical lab is strictly prohibited, and a complete ban will be imposed on mobile phones and other devices in the practical lab during the practical.

According to the sources, raid teams have been formed, while no negligence will be tolerated in the practical exam.